GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Becomes Orange Cap Holder, Takes Over Faf Du Plessis As Leading Run-Scorer

Shubman Gill add another feather to his hat after surpassing RCB skipper Faf du Plessis as the leading run-scorer.

Updated: May 26, 2023 8:38 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans is competing against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday in an attempt to secure the remaining spot against Chennai Super Kings in the finals of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

After being delayed by rain, MI invited GT to bat first after winning the toss. The GT openers provided their team with a steady start and Shubman Gill add another feather to his hat after surpassing RCB skipper Faf du Plessis as the leading run-scorer.

Gill was 8 runs short of Faf du Plessis prior to the match and completed 9 runs by the 2nd over and won the Orange cap of the IPL 2023. There's no other batter who can surpass him now. Devon Conway is still in the race too but he is unlikely to fill the humongous gap between them.

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha joined a 54-run opening stand and provided their team with a good start in a crucial game. However, their partnership was put to an end by veteran spinner Piyush Chawla after he dismissed Saha on the score of 18 off 16 balls.

GT vs MI Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Substitutes: Josh Little, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, R Sai Kishore, KS Bharat

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal

Substitutes: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal

