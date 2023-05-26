Advertisement

GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Smashes Third IPL 2023 Century, Becomes Fourth Batter To Sore 800-Plus Runs In A Season

Shubman Gill continued to showcase his top-notch form as he smashed his third IPL 2023 century during the Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians

GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Smashes Third IPL 2023 Century, Becomes Fourth Batter To Sore 800-Plus Runs In A Season
Updated: May 26, 2023 9:26 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Shubman Gill continued to showcase his top-notch form as he smashed his third IPL 2023 century during the Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday.

the star batter completed his fifty in 32 balls and only took 17 more balls to complete his third century of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League and that too in a must-win game against the five-time winners, Mumbai Indians. He also became the fourth batter after Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Jos Buttler to score more than 800 runs in a single season.

Gill with this century surpassed the iconic Windies batter Chris Gayle for most centuries in a single IPL season. He is now only behind Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler who had 4 centuries in a single season. The GT opener is also the Orange Cap holder of this season and will be finishing the season like that.

GT came to bat first after rain delayed the match. Gill along with Saha joined a good 54-run opening partnership before Piyush Chawla sent the latter back. Gill then progressed the scoreboard along with Sai Sudharsan and completed his half-century in 32 balls, he only took 17 more balls to become the youngest player to smash a century in IPL playoffs.

GT vs MI Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Substitutes: Josh Little, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, R Sai Kishore, KS Bharat

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal

Substitutes: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal

Also Read

More News ›
GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Smashes Third IPL 2023 Century, Becomes Fourth Batter To Sore 800-Plus Runs In A Season
GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Becomes Orange Cap Holder, Takes Over Faf Du Plessis As Leading Run-Scorer
Live GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Weather Report: Match Is Underway
CSK Doesn’t Want To See Mumbai In IPL 2023 Final: Chris Gayle Makes Bold Remark On Chennai Super Kings's Potential Opponent
IPL 2023: Can Mumbai Indians Win IPL 2023? A Look At Factors Behind MI's Comeback
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs MI Qualifier 2 match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Sco...

GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Smashes Third IPL 2023 Century, Becomes Fourth Batter To Sore 800-Plus Runs In A Season

GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Smashes Third IPL 2023 C...

Monank Patel To Lead USA At 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Monank Patel To Lead USA At 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier...

GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Becomes Orange Cap Holder, Takes Over Faf Du Plessis As Leading Run-Scorer

GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Becomes Orange Cap Holde...

Live GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Weather Report: Match Is Underway

Live GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad W...

Advertisement