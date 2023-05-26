GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Smashes Third IPL 2023 Century, Becomes Fourth Batter To Sore 800-Plus Runs In A Season

New Delhi: Shubman Gill continued to showcase his top-notch form as he smashed his third IPL 2023 century during the Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday.

the star batter completed his fifty in 32 balls and only took 17 more balls to complete his third century of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League and that too in a must-win game against the five-time winners, Mumbai Indians. He also became the fourth batter after Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Jos Buttler to score more than 800 runs in a single season.

Gill with this century surpassed the iconic Windies batter Chris Gayle for most centuries in a single IPL season. He is now only behind Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler who had 4 centuries in a single season. The GT opener is also the Orange Cap holder of this season and will be finishing the season like that.

GT came to bat first after rain delayed the match. Gill along with Saha joined a good 54-run opening partnership before Piyush Chawla sent the latter back. Gill then progressed the scoreboard along with Sai Sudharsan and completed his half-century in 32 balls, he only took 17 more balls to become the youngest player to smash a century in IPL playoffs.

GT vs MI Playing 11 Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Substitutes: Josh Little, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, R Sai Kishore, KS Bharat

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal