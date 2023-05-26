The former RCB skipper, Virat Kohli praised Shubman Gill for playing such an iconic knock in an extremely crucial match by posting his picture on his Instagram story and captioning it with a "star emoji". Gill's 129 runs knock helped GT post the highest-ever total in the history of the IPL Playoffs. The defending champions finished with 233 runs at the loss of three wickets.

New Delhi: Shubman Gill has impressed everyone with his third century of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League that he smashed during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday. Even Virat Kohli appreciated the star performer.

Shubman Gill Addresses His Century

"I went to the washroom and did not know I would be wearing this [on the Orange cap]. Got a good total, hopefully, we will defend this. A lot, of sweat went into my eyes and I was not able to open them. We have played our best cricket when we have lost and this is one of those days," said Gill after the first innings.

"Definitely it plays a part, you have to know which side to target, if it's bigger boundaries and they bowl in good areas, look for doubles, smaller boundaries look to take it on. The new ball held up a bit, there was not much grass on that wicket, the ball was coming on nicely and with the outfield wet it stopped swinging after 2 overs. I wish this was possible - I will carry it everywhere," he added.