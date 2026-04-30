GT vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match preview, timing, venue and live streaming details for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on 2022 winners Gujarat Titans in Match 42 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Both teams are coming into this game with strong momentum, making this clash an important one in the race for the playoffs.

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Shubman’s GT look to build consistency after mixed start

Gujarat Titans have had an up-and-down season so far. Led by Shubman Gill, GT have won four and lost four matches and are currently placed fifth on the points table.

However, they will be confident after their dominant eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their previous match.

Rajat’s RCB in red-hot form this season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been one of the best-performing teams this season. They are currently second on the table with six wins from eight matches.

RCB are coming into this game after a convincing nine-wicket win against Delhi Capitals, and will look to continue their strong run.

RCB vs GT head-to-head record

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. In their previous clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB defeated GT by five wickets.

Overall, RCB have a slight edge in head-to-head encounters, winning four out of seven matches, while GT have won three.

Match details: GT vs RCB

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Date: Thursday, April 30

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium

Live streaming and broadcast details

The GT vs RCB match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Fans can also watch the live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Predicted XIIs

GT XII: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna

RCB XII: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma

Full squads

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, Shahrukh Khan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Deswal