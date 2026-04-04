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GT vs RR IPL 2026 Live: Rajasthan Royals won by 6 runs!

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - April 4, 2026 11:26 PM IST

GT vs RR Live
GT vs RR Live

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