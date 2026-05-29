GT vs RR Qualifier 2: Vaibhav vs Siraj, Archer vs Gill five big battles that could decide who reaches IPL 2026 Final

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are set for a do-or-die clash in Qualifier 2 at New Chandigarh on Friday, with a place in the IPL 2026 final at stake.

RR and GT both teams have match-winners capable of turning the game on its head, and in a knockout contest, a few crucial individual contests could end up deciding who joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title clash.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Bad news for LSG fans! Rishabh Pant decided to leave Lucknow Super Giants captaincy

Rajasthan Royals come into the match with high on confidence after eliminating Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Gujarat Titans will be eager to bounce back from their defeat against defending Champions RCB in Qualifier 1. As the pressure rises, several player battles across both innings could have a huge impact on the outcome.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faces GT’s pace attack

All eyes will once again be on Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old has been the standout batter of IPL 2026 and enters the match after a stunning 97-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The left-hander has already scored 680 runs this season and leads the Orange Cap race. What makes things even more interesting is his record against Gujarat Titans. In three matches against GT, Vaibhav has scored 168 runs at a strike rate above 230, including a century.

He has also looked comfortable against both Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada. If Gujarat fail to dismiss him early, RR could once again get off to a flying start.

Can Kagiso Rabada keep Yashasvi Jaiswal quiet?

While Vaibhav has grabbed the headlines, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s form has been inconsistent in recent matches.

The left-hander remains a dangerous player, but Gujarat will take confidence from Rabada’s record against him. The South African speedster has dismissed Jaiswal three times and has largely managed to keep him under control whenever they have faced each other.

An early wicket here could put RR under pressure and reduce the impact of their explosive opening partnership.

Jofra Archer versus Shubman Gill

One of the biggest contests of the night could come during the powerplay when Jofra Archer runs in to bowl against Gujarat captain Shubman Gill.

Archer has enjoyed success against Gill in previous meetings, dismissing him three times and rarely allowing him to score freely.

However, Gill’s record in IPL playoff matches is outstanding. The GT skipper has often produced his best performances when the stakes are highest and will be determined to lead from the front.

Jos Buttler takes on teammate Archer

Another fascinating battle will involve Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer.

The two England stars know each other’s games extremely well. Historically, Buttler has enjoyed the upper hand, scoring at a strike rate close to 195 against Archer in T20 cricket.

Buttler’s playoff record is equally impressive. He has delivered several memorable innings in knockout matches and will be one of Gujarat’s biggest hopes in the chase or while setting a target.

Sai Sudharsan’s challenge against Rajasthan’s bowlers

Sai Sudharsan has been Gujarat Titans’ most reliable batter throughout the season and once again carries huge responsibility heading into this knockout clash.

The left-hander has handled Archer well in previous meetings and has not been dismissed by him. His calm approach at the top often allows Gujarat to build strong platforms.

Sudharsan also enjoys batting in pressure games, having scored heavily in previous IPL playoff appearances. If he settles in, Rajasthan’s bowlers could face a difficult evening.

A final spot on the line

With two strong teams, several in-form players and a place in the IPL final at stake, Qualifier 2 promises to be decided by fine margins. Whether it is Vaibhav’s explosive start, Archer’s pace, Gill’s leadership or Buttler’s experience, one big individual performance could be enough to send a team into Sunday’s final.

Also Read: GT vs RR Qualifier 2: Who reaches IPL 2026 final if New Chandigarh match is washed out? Explained