GT vs RR Qualifier 2: Who reaches IPL 2026 final if New Chandigarh match is washed out? Explained

All eyes will be on New Chandigarh on Friday night as Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals battle for the final remaining spot in the IPL 2026 final.

The winner will move on to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who secured their place in the title clash earlier this week. But before a ball is bowled, many fans have one question in mind – what happens if rain interrupts the match?

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Rajasthan arrive with confidence after knocking out Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. Gujarat, meanwhile, have been handed a second opportunity after their defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1, thanks to their top-two finish in the league stage.

High-stakes clash in New Chandigarh

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Is there a reserve day for Qualifier 2?

One important detail to remember is that Qualifier 2 does not have a reserve day. Match officials can extend play by up to two hours if rain causes delays, but the game must be completed on the same night.

If weather conditions prevent a result despite the extra time available, the tournament rules favour the side that performed better during the league phase.

Which team qualifies if the match is abandoned?

Should rain force the game to be called off without a result, Gujarat Titans would advance to the IPL 2026 final.

The reason is simple: Gujarat finished higher than Rajasthan Royals in the league standings. Shubman Gill’s side ended the league phase in second place with 18 points after winning nine of their 14 matches. Rajasthan finished fourth with 16 points.

As a result, GT would progress to the final and face Royal Challengers Bengaluru if no result is possible in New Chandigarh.

New Chandigarh Weather Forecast

At the moment, the forecast offers encouraging news for fans.

The weather forecast is for a hot, dry evening with perhaps a slight chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to stay high at around 39Â°C during the day, falling later on in the evening. Wind speeds may be between 15 and 20 km/hr.

There is a slim chance of a brief shower but no major weather threat to the match is forecast at the moment.

A place in the final at stake

For Rajasthan Royals, another win would keep alive their hope of lifting the IPL trophy. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have a second chance to reach the final after finishing in the top two during the league stage.

With so much riding on a single game, both teams will hope the weather stays clear and allows the contest to be decided on the field rather than by tournament rules.

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