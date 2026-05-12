IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Predicted playing XI: Liam Livingstone IN, Nitish Kumar OUT, Abhishek Sharma may…

GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Predicted playing XI: Liam Livingstone IN, Nitish Kumar OUT, Abhishek Sharma may…

Here is the predicted playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 12, 2026, 07:30 AM IST

Published On May 12, 2026, 07:30 AM IST

Last UpdatedMay 12, 2026, 07:30 AM IST

GT vs SRH predicted playing

GT vs SRH IPL 2026 predicted playing

GT vs SRH Predicted XI: The match no. 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) and Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This match is going to be important for both teams as it will decide the teams to complete the 16 points in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans’ impressive performance in IPL 2026

Both teams have performed brilliantly in the tournament so far. Let’s take a look at their performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have played 11 matches in the tournament, winning seven games out of them. They hold the second spot in the points table with 14 points. Meanwhile, their opponents, Gujarat Titans, are also in the same boat. They have also played 11 matches in the league, with seven wins and four losses. Gujarat secured third spot in the points table with 14 points.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Gujarat Titans (GT) had a great performance in the last match, which they played against Rajasthan Royals. Gujarat Titans players showcased their impressive performance in the match. Their key players, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan, contributed an immense support in the highly-intense clash, which gave them a benefit as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by a big margin of 77 runs. This victory keep their journey sorted and motivated. They are nearly close to the playoffs. If they defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad, they will complete the 16 points, which means they reach the first stage to qualify for the playoffs.

Let’s take a dig at their opponents, Sunrisers Hyderabad, the franchise, who was handled by two captains in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Star players Ishan Kishan and Pat Cummins handled the responsibility of the team as a captain. If we discuss their last match in the tournament, they faced one of the toughest teams, Punjab Kings (PBKS), who threw a win in SRH’s corner. Sunrisers Hyderabad gave a big hope to their fans with a brilliant performance in the tournament. The victory against Gujarat Titans could help them to reach the milestone of qualifying for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs.

In the upcoming clash, all eyes will be on Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. Both players are the students of legendary batter, Yuvraj Singh, who is known for his aggressive batting performance and iconic knocks. Abhishek and Shubman showcased a finest batting knocks in the tournament. It will be interesting to see a rivalry between two friends.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI:

Now, it’s time to see the probable playing XI for the match no. 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (capt), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI:

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, R Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, K Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Also Read: IPL 2026: Madhav Tiwariâ€™s all-round heroics power Delhi Capitals to a 3-wicket win over Punjab Kings

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who will become the first team to reach 16 points?

GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who will become the first team to reach 16 points?
IPL 2026: Madhav Tiwari’s all-round heroics power Delhi Capitals to a 3-wicket win over Punjab Kings

IPL 2026: Madhav Tiwari’s all-round heroics power Delhi Capitals to a 3-wicket win over Punjab Kings
Bad news for RCB ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs as THIS star faces strict action, his name is…

Bad news for RCB ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs as THIS star faces strict action, his name is…
Matthew Hayden breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after RR defeat to GT

Matthew Hayden breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after RR defeat to GT

Latest News

GT vs SRH IPL 2026: Predicted playing XI

Delhi Capitals defeat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets in IPL 2026

Big trouble for star RCB player after match against Mumbai Indians

Matthew Hayden hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after GT vs RR clash

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 live updates and scorecard

Can Bhuvneshwar Kumar play for Team India after IPL 2026? Former players reveals

Editor's Pick

GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who will become the first team to reach 16 points?

GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who will become the first team to reach 16 points?
IPL 2026 playoffs race explained: Qualification scenarios for all 10 teams after RCB win over MI

IPL 2026 playoffs race explained: Qualification scenarios for all 10 teams after RCB win over MI
Krunal Pandya reveals ‘shot of the match’ after RCB’s dramatic last ball win over MI in IPL 2026

Krunal Pandya reveals ‘shot of the match’ after RCB’s dramatic last ball win over MI in IPL 2026
Suryakumar Yadav admits MI were short after heartbreaking last-ball defeat to RCB ends Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 campaign

Suryakumar Yadav admits MI were short after heartbreaking last-ball defeat to RCB ends Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 campaign
Good news for Delhi Capitals ahead of clash against Punjab Kings as KL Rahul creates history, becomes…

Good news for Delhi Capitals ahead of clash against Punjab Kings as KL Rahul creates history, becomes…
Josh Inglis’ El Clasico innings against Chennai Super Kings scripts two big records in IPL 2026

Josh Inglis’ El Clasico innings against Chennai Super Kings scripts two big records in IPL 2026