GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who will become the first team to reach 16 points?

GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Prediction: The match no. 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) and Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This match is going to be important for both teams as it will decide the teams to complete the 16 points in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans gave full entertainment and hopes to their fans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Both teams made an impressive comeback in the tournament, with some crucial wins and match-turning strategies. Both of them are in the same boat. If we saw their performance in the last five matches, both sides have won four games out of them. It will be interesting to see how they perform against each other and which side will succeed in defeating the other and reach 16 points in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Ishan Kishan and Pat Cummins handled the captaincy of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both captains helped the franchise to perform brilliantly in the tournament. Meanwhile, ‘a lone wolf’ Shubman Gill led his side to great heights as his side are also coming into the match with good confidence and a winning mindset. Both teams are left with three matches in the tournament, they need to win at least out of them to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Also Read: GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Predicted playing XI: Liam Livingstone IN, Nitish Kumar OUT, Abhishek Sharma may…

If we discuss their head-to-head stats in the Indian Premier League (IPL), both teams have met 7 times before, where Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gujarat Titans have won 5 matches in the tournament out of seven. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have only won one game. There is no result match is also on the list.

Now, it’s time to know the match prediction for the match no. 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

The match is all set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. In the last three matches, the chasing side has won the matches. So in today’s match, whoever wins the toss will be selected to bowl first, as whoever chases the match will going to win it.

GT vs SRH Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (GT):

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact Player: Sai Kishore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.

Impact Player: Harsh Dubey