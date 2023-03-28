Gujarat IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League

Gujarat IPL Team Squad for 2023: Here is the list of the squad, retained players, released players for Indian Premier League 2023.

New Delhi: Defending Champions Gujarat will look to start the Indian Premier League 2023 on high notes as the franchise will lock horns against MS Dhoni led Chennai in the opener clash of cash rich league which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 31 at 7.30 PM IST. Defending Champions Gujarat will look to start the Indian Premier League 2023 on high notes as the franchise will lock horns against MS Dhoni led Chennai in the opener clash of cash rich league which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 31 at 7.30 PM IST.

If we take a look on Hardik Pandya, he has done well as captain of the India T20I team and is the vice-captain of India's ODI team. He has now started bowling regularly after recovering from an injury that had kept him out of the Indian team for many matches, and therefore he will have to shoulder a lot of workload in both batting and bowling departments.

Only time will tell if Pandya, just like the costliest players of the auction, will be able to live up to the expectations and fulfil the demands of a vigorous tournament like the IPL.

If we take a look on the matchups both teams has played 2 games against each other and Gujarat had won both the matches against Chennai in IPL 2022

All the teams will play 7 home games and 7 away games respectively in the league stage, as per the IPL 2023 schedule.

Gujarat were the part of most nail-biters in 2022 season, but almost everytime the team bounce back because of their strong middle order including Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan and David Miller. Indian batter Shubman Gill's form will be the gift for Hardik-led Gujarat in the upcoming tournament.

IPL Auction 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By Gujarat

Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, Josh Little KS Bharat and Shivam Mavi

Gujarat Released Players List for IPL 2023

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Lockie Ferguson, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, and Varun Aaron

Gujarat Squad for IPL 2023

Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal, Abhinav Manohar