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Gujarat Titans face nightmare night after IPL 2026 final defeat and team bus fire

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans suffered a major setback after their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 01, 2026, 03:19 PM IST

Published On Jun 01, 2026, 03:19 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 01, 2026, 03:19 PM IST

Big tragedy for Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans after IPL 2026 final vs RCB

Big tragedy for Shubman Gill's GT after IPL 2026 final vs RCB

The final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The result of the match goes in the favor of RCB as they defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets and won their second title of the tournament.

GT face double blows as team bus catches fire after final loss

However, the team bus was returning to the hotel after the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when it suddenly caught fire. All players and staff were safely moved out of the bus in time, preventing a serious accident.

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Reports suggest the incident happened late Sunday night when the Gujarat Titans squad was heading back to their hotel after the match. During the journey, a short circuit is believed to have started inside the bus, leading to smoke and small flames. Once the issue was noticed, the driver stopped the bus immediately and everyone, including captain Shubman Gill, was evacuated without delay. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

It was a very difficult night for Gujarat Titans. They first faced a defeat to RCB in the IPL 2026 final by 5 wickets, and soon after, their return trip turned tense when the team bus caught fire. It was a scary and exhausting moment for the players, both physically and mentally.

When asked whether fatigue played a major role in Gujaratâ€™s defeat to RCB in the final after a long and tiring journey before the match, Gujarat Titans Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki addressed the question in the post-match press conference and praised RCB for their performance, saying: “I don’t want to diminish RCB’s remarkable victory by saying that we were too tired after playing so many matches in such a short time. Our team doesn’t make such excuses. It’s true that 155 was a low total on this pitch, but our bowlers put up a valiant fight to defend even this low total. We will definitely assess where we could have improved, but you also have to accept that the opposition played much better than us.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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