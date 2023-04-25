Gujarat Titans Finding New Ways To Win And That's Important: David Miller

Miller further said a few wins in next 10 days will give them a lot of confidence going into back-end of the tourney.

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul's inexplicable approach may have gifted Gujarat Titans a slender seven-run win the other day and their star batter David Miller won't complain as long as the reigning IPL champions find a way to seal close matches.

Chasing a paltry 136, LSG were going strong with their skipper's fifty but they ended up choking to go down by seven runs at their home ground on Saturday.

"Momentum is big in this competition and coming back from a really close win gives us a lot of boosting in games to come," Miller said on the eve of the MI game.

Titans now have eight points, two clear of MI from six matches each.

Miller further said a few wins in next 10 days will give them a lot of confidence going into back-end of the tourney.

"If you look at next 10 days, there will be quite a few games back-to-back and so it's a good time to step it up and be ready for every challenge.".

That they are still coming out on top despite some glitches in the middle has been a big positive for GT, Miller said.

"Even when we have had errors in certain areas and played not-so-good cricket, we have been still coming out on top and I think we are finding ways to win which is very important.

"The plan is to get into a winning momentum but I think we are playing great cricket.

"Just finding ways to win and wanting to continually win big occasions and if we get a few wins in next 10 days, we will go well into back end of IPL.".

In fact, Miller feels that the bowling unit will get immense confidence having defended a total less than 140 against LSG.

"The last one in Lucknow was a huge win for us as a bowling unit. We haven't defended in two games we lost and it was important for bowlers to get over the line and team get a huge lift in morale. Very chuffed how guys executed," Miller added