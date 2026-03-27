Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 schedule announced: GT full match list, dates, venues & time revealed

Shubman Gill leads the team after two disappointing seasons, along with big names like Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammad Siraj.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 schedule

Gujarat Titans made a huge impact when they entered the IPL in 2022. They won the title in their very first season and reached the final again in their second year under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy.

After Hardik Pandya left for Mumbai Indians and took over their captaincy, both Mumbai and Gujarat have failed to reach the IPL final. This year, Gujarat Titans will be led by Shubman Gill, and the team will be aiming to win their second IPL trophy.

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Shubman Gill was not selected for India’s T20 World Cup squad, even though he is the captain of the Indian Test and ODI teams. He will surely be motivated to prove himself in IPL 2026. The full schedule released by BCCI on Thursday has now given the team a clear picture of their campaign.

Gujarat Titans look ready to make a strong comeback with a strong squad and motivated coach Ashish Nehra.

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2026 Schedule

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2026 Schedule Match No. Date Day Match Venue Time 1 31 March Tuesday Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans New Chandigarh 7:30 PM 2 4 April Saturday Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 7:30 PM 3 8 April Wednesday Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Delhi 7:30 PM 4 12 April Sunday Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Lucknow 3:30 PM 5 17 April Friday Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Ahmedabad 7:30 PM 6 20 April Monday Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad 7:30 PM 7 24 April Friday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Bengaluru 7:30 PM 8 26 April Sunday Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 3:30 PM 9 30 April Thursday Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahmedabad 7:30 PM 10 3 May Sunday Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Ahmedabad 7:30 PM 11 9 May Saturday Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Jaipur 7:30 PM 12 12 May Tuesday Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahmedabad 7:30 PM 13 16 May Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Kolkata 7:30 PM 14 21 May Thursday Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Chennai 7:30 PM

Gujarat Titans full squad for IPL 2026

GT Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Mohammad Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yara.

Simple takeaway for GT fans

Gujarat Titans had a dream start to their IPL journey under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, winning the title in their debut season and reaching the final the next year. Shubman Gill leads the team after two disappointing seasons, along with big names like Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammad Siraj.

In IPL 2026, GT fans hope the strong lineup can once again aiming for a championship under coach Ashish Nehra.

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