Gujarat Titans' Mystery Fangirl From Afghanistan Becomes Internet Sensation - WATCH Viral Video
Gujarat Titans' mystery fangirl was spotted posing with an Afghanistan flag at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday.
New Delhi: Indian Premier League is the World's biggest cricket league and has a surreal fan base all across the globe. During the recent Qualifier 2 clash between GT and MI, a Gujarat Titans' mystery fangirl was spotted posing with an Afghanistan flag at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday.
According to her Twitter account she is Wazhma Ayoubi and she is from Afghanistan, and was spotted supporting Hardik Pandya's GT. She congratulayed teh defending champions for securing the spot in the final of IPL 2023 against CSK after the game. Her pictures and videos are now goimg viral all across the social media.
CSK vs GT To Headline IPL 2023 Final
Mahendra Singh Dhoni wouldn't mind a 'Farewell to Remember' but a young Shubman Gill, oozing grace, would do everything under his control to prevent Chennai Super Kings from beating Gujarat Titans to its fifth IPL title, here on Sunday.
Nearly 19 summers back when a young Dhoni was making his first strides in India blue, a four-year-old Gill was taking stance on a vast farmland in Punjab's Fazilka village on Pakistan border, with a handmade customised bat, prepared by his doting grandfather.
On Sunday, at the 132,000 seater Narendra Modi Stadium, the soon-to-be 42 Dhoni will have one last assignment in his favourite Canary Yellow jersey to stop Indian cricket's megastar-in-waiting and do a 'High Five'.
