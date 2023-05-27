New Delhi: Indian Premier League is the World's biggest cricket league and has a surreal fan base all across the globe. During the recent Qualifier 2 clash between GT and MI, a Gujarat Titans' mystery fangirl was spotted posing with an Afghanistan flag at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday.

According to her Twitter account she is Wazhma Ayoubi and she is from Afghanistan, and was spotted supporting Hardik Pandya's GT. She congratulayed teh defending champions for securing the spot in the final of IPL 2023 against CSK after the game. Her pictures and videos are now goimg viral all across the social media.