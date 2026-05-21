Gujarat Titans star Sai Sudharsan explains how he handles failures during tough IPL phases

Sai Sudharsan believes T20 cricket is evolving quickly and batters need to keep adjusting constantly. The Gujarat Titans opener said he prefers learning from poor outings instead of thinking too much about low scores.

After enjoying another impressive IPL season with Gujarat Titans, Sudharsan has continued to earn praise for his consistency, calmness and maturity despite growing expectations around him.

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Sai Sudharsan views failures as learning opportunities

The Gujarat Titans opener explained that he does not believe too much in the idea of “bad form” or “lean patches” during a tournament.

According to Sudharsan, carrying disappointment from previous innings can negatively affect performances, which is why he prefers starting every game with a fresh mindset.

“I don’t look at it as a lean patch or a phase where I’m not scoring runs. It’s a learning experience for me to move forward, improve, and get better. In an important tournament like this, it’s crucial not to carry the residue of the previous innings. It can eat you up if you enter the game with memories of previous performances lingering in your mind. So, I try to keep things as open as possible,” Sudharsan told JioStar.

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The youngster also shared a quote from baseball legend Babe Ruth that has become part of his personal approach towards cricket.

“If the game has gone well, yes, we can carry the confidence, but if it hasn’t, we try to keep our minds as fresh as possible for the upcoming games. There’s a very famous quote by Babe Ruth, ‘Yesterday’s home runs won’t win today’s games.’ That’s my motto because whatever I’ve done yesterday doesn’t serve a purpose for me today.”

Sudharsan focused only on present and constant improvement

Sudharsan said he never spends too much time thinking about previous seasons or achievements because professional cricket constantly demands improvement.

The 24-year-old explained that every new day brings a fresh challenge, especially in a fast-changing format like T20 cricket.

“I have to start the grind again from today. And when tomorrow comes, I’ll start fresh again. So, I don’t worry about or dwell on the last season. I try to take the learnings from it and remain as fresh as possible for the coming season or the coming day.”

Sai Sudharsan explains changing demands of T20 cricket

The Tamil Nadu batter also spoke about how quickly T20 cricket evolves and why adaptability has become one of the most important qualities for modern batters.

According to him, players now need to adjust constantly depending on the situation and team requirements.

“It’s also important to understand how the game is evolving because T20 cricket changes very quickly. As batters, we have to be versatile enough to adjust to what the team or the situation demands. If we are able to execute that, I think that’s the best thing,” he said.

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Sudharsan praises opening partner Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan also opened up about his successful partnership with Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill.

The duo has been one of the most consistent opening combinations in the IPL over the last two seasons and has regularly given GT strong starts.

Sudharsan described Gill as a tactically smart batter who understands the game extremely well and brings balance to the partnership.

“Shubman is such a mastermind. He understands the game so well and is tactically very strong. It gives you a sense of freedom to do whatever you want because you know Shubman is there. And I think it’s vice versa, when he tries to go after the bowlers, he knows that I’m there and can anchor the innings. I think we complement each other really well. We share a great relationship, understand each other very well, and take turns accordingly,” he mentioned.

Sudharsan reacts to record-breaking IPL milestone

After winning the Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Sudharsan entered the new season with even bigger expectations on his shoulders.

The left-hander recently broke Chris Gayle’s record for most runs scored after the first 50 IPL innings, adding another major achievement to his growing career.

Sudharsan admitted such milestones help increase his confidence and reinforce belief in his process.

“When a record is broken, it’s obviously a great feeling and a significant milestone to achieve because it validates that we are moving in the right direction. I feel those milestones and accolades help me believe in myself more, trust my abilities further, and continue improving along the same path,” Sudharsan said.