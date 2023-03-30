Advertisement

GUJ vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Indian Premier League, At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST

Updated: March 30, 2023 9:07 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team GUJ vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: The stage is set for the first clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, as Gujarat will clash against Chennai at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on March 31, Friday.

TOSS: The match toss between Gujarat vs Chennai will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 31, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema (free) and Disney + Hotstar.

 

Injury Report

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni is likely to miss the first match against Gujarat as he is truggling with a niggle in his left knee according to various reports.

GUJ vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keepers MS dhoni

Batters Shubman Gill, David Miller, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes(vc), Hardik Pandya (c), Moeen Ali

Bowlers Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami

GUJ vs CHE Probable XI

Gujarat: KS Bharat (Wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Odean Smith, Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore

Chennai: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

