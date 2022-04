At the moment, with the result of the ongoing game not out, Gujarat are the table-toppers and would be keen to keep their spot up top with a thumping show against Chennai. Their batting is one area that has shown some vulnerability and the Yellow team will look to exploit the loopholes. The 4-time champions, on the other hand, recently tasted their first success of the season after four flop shows and would like to build on that victory. Unlike their opponents, Chennai’s bowling has been an area of worry and could be targeted by the big hitters of Gujarat. This is setting up to be a mouth-watering clash.