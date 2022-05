When the tournament began, not many would have fancied either of Rajasthan or Gujarat to make it through to the finals but the brand of cricket the two teams have played has been fantastic. They have been two of the best sides in this year’s tournament and they well and truly deserve their place in the finals. Rajasthan, after the first-ever edition, have made it to the finals for the first time. It was under the late great Shane Warne they won their first Indian T20 League title and now Sanju Samson has the chance to get his hands on that trophy. He’ll also be the second youngest skipper to win this tournament. Can he do so though?