Gujarat were the table-toppers in the group stage and were the one team that truly played like a team this season. Their bowling was always going to be their stronger suit, but the way their batting group has stepped up has been pleasantly surprising for many. The top order and especially the number 3 spot is still a concern, but the likes of David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan have timed and again proved their worth with the bat to show the never-say-die attitude of this team. Hardik Pandya, the skipper, has also played a key role with his all-round abilities and captaincy and let’s see how they go about their business in this big game.