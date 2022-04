Gujarat have lost just the one game so far and that was against Hyderabad earlier on in the tournament. Since then, they are on a three-game winning run and will be looking to make it 4 today. Hyderabad on the other hand, have been unbeatable. After losing two to begin the tournament, they now have won 5 in a row and will look to make it 6. Two sides with excellent bowling attacks, this is promising to be a cracker.