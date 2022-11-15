Wellington: Team India is set to visit New Zealand for three matches T20I and ODI series. The T20I team would be lead by Hardik Pandya while the ODI team would play under the command of Shikhar Dhawan. India’s star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been rested in the series.

Team India already announced their squads for the tour and on Tuesday New Zealand’s squad for the bilateral series was announced too. The first match of the T20I series would be played on 18th November, Friday. Both India and New Zealand made it into the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2022 where they eventually lost to England and Pakistan.

The Kiwi squad for the series with India is missing two major names. Both Martin Guptill and Trent Boult have not been included in the squad for either of the two series. Finn Allen has made it into the team while Marti Guptill failed to find spot in both the T20I and ODI squad.

Our squads to face India in three T20I's & three ODI's starting on Friday

The NZ head coach Gary Stead spoke about Trent Boult missing the squad and said “When Trent opted out of his NZC contract in August, we indicated that priority would be given to those players with either central or domestic contracts, and that’s been the case here.”

“We’re all aware of Trent’s world-class ability, but at this time – as we build towards more global events, we want to give opportunities and experiences to others,” he added.

Gary Stead also addressed Finn Allen being in the squad while senior batter Guptill misses out. He said “The emergence and success of Finn at the top of the order in white-ball cricket means a guy of the class of Martin Guptill misses out – that’s just the nature of the high-performance sport.”

“With the 50-over World Cup less than a year away we’re keen to give Finn every opportunity to keep gaining ODI experience, especially against quality opposition such as India. The message to both those players is that there’s a lot of international cricket ahead and the door is certainly not closed to them,” Stead added.

IND vs NZ Squads

IND ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

IND T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

NZ Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.