IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • Gurnoor Brar registers unwanted record after poor show against England in 3rd ODI

Gurnoor Brar registers unwanted record after poor show against England in 3rd ODI

Star Indian bowler Gurnoor Brar made his place in an unwanted record after a poor performance in the third ODI against England. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 19, 2026, 08:43 PM IST

Published On Jul 19, 2026, 08:43 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 19, 2026, 08:43 PM IST

Gurnoor achieves a unwanted record vs ENG

Gurnoor achieves a unwanted record vs England

The third and decider match of the ODI series between India and England is being played. The first half of the match is completed. Now it’s time for the visitors to chase the total to seal the ODI series.

Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell’s explosive start helps England post 387 on the board

England had batted first in this highly-intense match. In this final clash, England batters showed a brilliant batting performance as they had dominated the Indian bowling attack since the beginning of the game. England star opening pair, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell, showcased a ruthless performance, which caused a major setback to the Indian team.

Their batting performance was fabulous, and they completed the highest first wicket partnership for England against India (192-run). While achieving this milestone, England batters contributed a great ton of their bat.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Speaking about their respective scores in this crucial clash, Ben Duckett reflected a great batting performance by producing an innings of 141 runs off 135 balls, including 18 fours and one six at a strike rate of 104. Meanwhile, his opening partner, Jacob Bethell, also played a great innings as he scored 91 runs off 93 balls. He missed his century, but, it doesn’t matter as he made a big impact. His innings included 11 fours and 2 sixes.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma’s stunning boundary save silences ODI retirement rumors during 3rd ODI vs England

Gurnoor Brar’s poor bowling performance led him to unwanted record

The day didn’t go well for the Indian team as the bowlers failed to show their magic. Especially, the young Indian star, who recently made his debut for the Indian team, Gurnoor Brar, didn’t get a chance to present his best or display his skills in the match.

If we discuss his performance in the match, Gurnoor Brar bowled all his 10 overs and conceded 97 runs without any wickets. This poor performance led him to a shameful record as he became the third Indian bowler to deliver the most expensive figures in an ODI match.

The first bowler on the list is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was smashed by the South Africa team in 2015. Bhuvneshwar bowled his 10 overs and conceded 106 runs, which is the most by an Indian bowler. The second bowler on the list is Vinay Kumar, who smashed by the Australian team as he conceded 102 runs in 2013.

England vs India third ODI playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

Also Read: England rewrite Lord’s history! Ben Duckett’s 141 powers highest-ever ODI total, breaks 50-year record

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

India vs England: IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 1st Innings Highlights

India vs England: IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 1st Innings Highlights
England rewrite Lord’s history! Ben Duckett’s 141 powers highest-ever ODI total, breaks 50-year record

England rewrite Lord’s history! Ben Duckett’s 141 powers highest-ever ODI total, breaks 50-year record
Rohit Sharma’s stunning boundary save silences ODI retirement rumors during 3rd ODI vs England

Rohit Sharma’s stunning boundary save silences ODI retirement rumors during 3rd ODI vs England
ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Ben Duckett breaks multiple RECORDS with historic 141 at Lord’s against India

ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Ben Duckett breaks multiple RECORDS with historic 141 at Lord’s against India

Latest News

Gurnoor Brar's poor performance vs England, makes his place in a unwanted record

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 1st Innings Highlights

England break 50-year record with highest ODI score ever at Lord's

Rohit Sharma's stunning fielding performance shut down all retirement rumors

Duckett rewrites record books with historic 141 at Lord's vs India

Punit Goenka thanks FIFA ahead of final match between Argentina and Spain

Editor's Pick

Gurnoor Brar registers unwanted record after poor show against England in 3rd ODI

Gurnoor Brar registers unwanted record after poor show against England in 3rd ODI
Rohit Sharma’s stunning boundary save silences ODI retirement rumors during 3rd ODI vs England

Rohit Sharma’s stunning boundary save silences ODI retirement rumors during 3rd ODI vs England
ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Ben Duckett breaks multiple RECORDS with historic 141 at Lord’s against India

ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Ben Duckett breaks multiple RECORDS with historic 141 at Lord’s against India
Team India confident Rohit Sharma will bounce back in high stakes Lord’s ODI series decider

Team India confident Rohit Sharma will bounce back in high stakes Lord’s ODI series decider
Kapil Dev backs Rohit Sharma amid retirement talk, believes England slight edge before Lord’s decider

Kapil Dev backs Rohit Sharma amid retirement talk, believes England slight edge before Lord’s decider
Amid retirement buzz, Mohammad Kaif predicts Rohit Sharma century at Lord’s ODI

Amid retirement buzz, Mohammad Kaif predicts Rohit Sharma century at Lord’s ODI