Gurnoor Brar registers unwanted record after poor show against England in 3rd ODI

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule England VS India 387/3 (50.0) 60/0 (11.0) Run Rate: (Current: 5.45) IND need 328 runs in 234 balls at 8.41 rpo Rohit Sharma 34 * (28) 4x4, 2x6 Shubman Gill (C) 26 (38) 4x4, 0x6 Sam Curran (0.6-0-11-0) * Josh Tongue (2-1-14-0)

The third and decider match of the ODI series between India and England is being played. The first half of the match is completed. Now it’s time for the visitors to chase the total to seal the ODI series.

Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell’s explosive start helps England post 387 on the board

England had batted first in this highly-intense match. In this final clash, England batters showed a brilliant batting performance as they had dominated the Indian bowling attack since the beginning of the game. England star opening pair, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell, showcased a ruthless performance, which caused a major setback to the Indian team.

Their batting performance was fabulous, and they completed the highest first wicket partnership for England against India (192-run). While achieving this milestone, England batters contributed a great ton of their bat.

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Speaking about their respective scores in this crucial clash, Ben Duckett reflected a great batting performance by producing an innings of 141 runs off 135 balls, including 18 fours and one six at a strike rate of 104. Meanwhile, his opening partner, Jacob Bethell, also played a great innings as he scored 91 runs off 93 balls. He missed his century, but, it doesn’t matter as he made a big impact. His innings included 11 fours and 2 sixes.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma’s stunning boundary save silences ODI retirement rumors during 3rd ODI vs England

Gurnoor Brar’s poor bowling performance led him to unwanted record

The day didn’t go well for the Indian team as the bowlers failed to show their magic. Especially, the young Indian star, who recently made his debut for the Indian team, Gurnoor Brar, didn’t get a chance to present his best or display his skills in the match.

If we discuss his performance in the match, Gurnoor Brar bowled all his 10 overs and conceded 97 runs without any wickets. This poor performance led him to a shameful record as he became the third Indian bowler to deliver the most expensive figures in an ODI match.

The first bowler on the list is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was smashed by the South Africa team in 2015. Bhuvneshwar bowled his 10 overs and conceded 106 runs, which is the most by an Indian bowler. The second bowler on the list is Vinay Kumar, who smashed by the Australian team as he conceded 102 runs in 2013.

England vs India third ODI playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

Also Read: England rewrite Lord’s history! Ben Duckett’s 141 powers highest-ever ODI total, breaks 50-year record