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Gurnoor Brar’s 10-wicket haul powers India A to series-clinching win over Sri Lanka A

Gurnoor Brar claimed a career-best 10-wicket match haul as India A defeated Sri Lanka A in the second unofficial Test. Read the full match report, scorecard and key highlights.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 05, 2026, 05:03 PM IST

Published On Jul 05, 2026, 05:03 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 05, 2026, 05:03 PM IST

Gurnoor Brar

Gurnoor Brar

India A finished their tour of Sri Lanka on a high after producing a dominant all-round performance in the second unofficial Test. The visitors outplayed Sri Lanka A in every department to register a convincing 10-wicket victory and seal the two-match red-ball series 1-0.

The star of the match was left-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar who bowled brilliantly in both innings to help India A win the match comfortably.

Gurnoor Brar shines with career-best match figures

Brar finished with his best first-class figures of 10 for 145 in the match.

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After taking four wickets in Sri Lanka A’s first innings, the tall pacer returned to produce an even better spell in the second innings, picking up 6/68 to complete his maiden 10-wicket match haul.

His disciplined bowling never allowed the hosts to settle and played the biggest role in India’s series-clinching victory.

India A build huge first-innings advantage

India A resumed the final day on 541/8, already in complete control of the match.

The innings ended quickly as left-arm spinner Keshara Nuwantha completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Yash Thakur. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had retired hurt on the previous day, did not return to bat.

India A finished with 543/9 declared, securing a commanding 177-run first-innings lead.

Sri Lanka A collapse despite Ashen Bandara’s fighting knock

With a big lead behind them, India’s pace attack wasted little time in putting Sri Lanka A under pressure.

Gurnoor Brar, Aaqib Nabi Dar and Yash Thakur struck early to reduce the hosts to 49/4 inside the opening 11 overs.

Sri Lanka A found some resistance through Ashen Bandara, who played an attacking innings of 87 off 86 balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes. He also shared a valuable 70-run partnership with Anjala Bandara, briefly giving the hosts hope.

However, Brar returned for another spell and immediately broke the partnership by dismissing both set batters. Once those wickets fell, Sri Lanka A struggled to recover.

Brar then cleaned up the lower order to complete his six-wicket haul, while off-spinner Saransh Jain chipped in with two wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 209.

India A complete easy chase to seal series

Needing only 33 runs for victory, India A made light work of the chase.

Openers B Sai Sudharsan and Aman Mokhade remained unbeaten as they chased down the target in just 6.2 overs without losing a wicket.

Sai Sudharsan finished on 25 not out, while Aman Mokhade remained unbeaten on 11, helping India A complete a dominant 10-wicket win.

The victory capped off a highly successful tour for the visitors, who had earlier lifted the 50-over tri-series title before adding the unofficial Test series to their achievements.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka A: 366 & 209 (Ashen Bandara 87; Gurnoor Brar 6/68, Saransh Jain 2/66)

India A: 543/9 declared & 36/0 (B Sai Sudharsan 25, Aman Mokhade 11)

India A won by 10 wickets and clinched the two-match unofficial Test series 1-0.

Also Read: Deep Dasgupta urges India to add a third seamer after England defeat

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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