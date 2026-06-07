IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • Gus Atkinson’s five-for powers England to dominant 115 run win over New Zealand at Lord’s

Gus Atkinson’s five-for powers England to dominant 115 run win over New Zealand at Lord’s

Gus Atkinson once again delivered at Lord's as England completed a commanding 115-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test. Despite a spirited effort from Glenn Phillips, the visitors had no answer to England's pace attack.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 07, 2026, 07:37 PM IST

Published On Jun 07, 2026, 07:37 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 07, 2026, 07:37 PM IST

England Crush New Zealand by 115 Runs in 1st Test

England Crush New Zealand by 115 Runs in 1st Test

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson continued his love affair with Lord’s, taking yet another five-wicket haul in the second innings as England registered a dominant 115-run win against New Zealand in the first match of the three-match series at the iconic stadium.

New Zealand’s chase falls apart despite Phillips’ resistance

Chasing a challenging target of 254, New Zealand resumed on 55/5 on the third day and never seriously threatened the chase despite improved batting conditions compared to the opening days of the match.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

England struck early on Day 4 when Josh Tongue removed Tom Blundell with a superb delivery, leaving the visitors further behind in the contest.

After New Zealand slipped to 58/6, Glenn Phillips led the resistance with a fighting knock of 78, the highest score of the match. He shared a valuable 53-run partnership with Devon Conway, who contributed 41 runs and looked comfortable at the crease.

Atkinson finishes the job for England

The stand was broken by England captain Ben Stokes, who dismissed Conway to put the hosts back in control. Atkinson then wrapped up the innings with a decisive spell.

He dismissed Nathan Smith caught behind, had Kyle Jamieson chip a catch to short midwicket, and bowled Matt Henry to finish with another five-wicket haul. Phillips was left stranded at the non-striker’s end as New Zealand were bowled out for 138.

Bowlers dominate the opening innings

Earlier, New Zealand had made the most of favourable bowling conditions in the first innings, dismissing England for 140, with Kyle Jamieson claiming five wickets.

England responded strongly with the ball, bundling New Zealand out for 113 to secure a 27-run first-innings lead. Ollie Robinson, making his return to the side, starred with a five-wicket haul as the visitors struggled against disciplined bowling.

The hosts then strengthened their position by posting 226 in the second innings. Debutant Emilio Gay impressed with a well-made 57, helping England set New Zealand a target of 254.

England take early lead in the series

The victory gives England a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second Test will be played at The Oval from June 17.

Brief Scores: England 140 & 226 ( Emilio Gay 57, Nathan Smith 6-70) beat New Zealand 113 & 138 ( Glenn Phillips 44, Atkinson 5-30) by 115 runs.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

‘Could lose him…’: Ben Stokes BREAKS silence on Jofra Archer snub ahead of New Zealand Test

‘Could lose him…’: Ben Stokes BREAKS silence on Jofra Archer snub ahead of New Zealand Test
Will Jacks’ SURPRISING take after England’s massive win over New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026, says…

Will Jacks’ SURPRISING take after England’s massive win over New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026, says…
Will Jacks shine as England beat New Zealand in Super 8 thriller, Pakistan’s semi-final hopes alive

Will Jacks shine as England beat New Zealand in Super 8 thriller, Pakistan’s semi-final hopes alive
England vs New Zealand Super 8: NZ fight for Semi-Final spot, Pakistan watching closely

England vs New Zealand Super 8: NZ fight for Semi-Final spot, Pakistan watching closely

Latest News

Atkinson fires England to convincing win over New Zealand

Sooryavanshi reveals what Kohli told him after IPL 2026 Final

Gill's declaration works instantly as Suthar grabs maiden Test wicket

Who told Manav Suthar about his India selection? Debutant reveals

21,708 fans witness Iyer masterclass as Falcons register second win

Sooryavanshi gets special BCCI support before historic India debut

Editor's Pick

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals Virat Kohli’s SPECIAL advice after IPL 2026 final, says ‘It felt like…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals Virat Kohli’s SPECIAL advice after IPL 2026 final, says ‘It felt like…
Manav Suthar strikes on Test debut as India declare at 564/8, Afghanistan reeling at tea

Manav Suthar strikes on Test debut as India declare at 564/8, Afghanistan reeling at tea
BCCI takes special step for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as 15-Year-Old nears historic India debut

BCCI takes special step for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as 15-Year-Old nears historic India debut
BCCI takes bold decision as several star player miss out on new squad, their names are…

BCCI takes bold decision as several star player miss out on new squad, their names are…
Why Shreyas Iyer replace Suryakumar Yadav as Team India’s T20I captain? Here are the top three reasons

Why Shreyas Iyer replace Suryakumar Yadav as Team India’s T20I captain? Here are the top three reasons
India vs Afghanistan Test Preview: Pant’s milestone, Gill’s leadership and Afghanistan’s big challenge

India vs Afghanistan Test Preview: Pant’s milestone, Gill’s leadership and Afghanistan’s big challenge