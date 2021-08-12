<strong>London:</strong> After being ruled out of the ongoing home Test series against India due to a calf injury, a "gutted" Stuart Broad said he will take his time to recuperate and prepare for the Ashes, scheduled to begin in December. <p></p> <p></p>The England seamer sustained a tear to his right calf during a warm-up on Tuesday. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear. <p></p> <p></p>"Things can change so quickly. A moment before training all smiles then during the warm-up, I jumped a hurdle, landed a bit awkwardly on my right ankle then the next step felt like I'd been whipped by a rope as hard as you can imagine on the back of my leg," Broad wrote on his Instagram account. <p></p> <p></p>"I actually turned to @jimmya9 (James Anderson) &amp; asked why he whipped me! but when I realised he was nowhere near me I knew I was in trouble. <p></p> <p></p>"Scans say grade 3 calf. All so innocuous. Season over &amp; gutted to miss this India Test Series but a huge focus on Australia now. Going to take my time, no rush, baby steps &amp; be the fittest I can be heading out there. Big focus in my brain," he added. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Speedy recovery, <a href="https://twitter.com/StuartBroad8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StuartBroad8</a> &#x1f64f; <p></p> <p></p>&#x1f3f4;&#xe0067;&#xe0062;&#xe0065;&#xe006e;&#xe0067;&#xe007f; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvIND</a> &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;</p> <p></p> England Cricket (@englandcricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/englandcricket/status/1425471833210564612?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 11, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The 35-year-old had picked one wicket in the rain-curtailed first Test that ended in a draw last week. <p></p> <p></p>Broad was on the verge of playing his milestone 150th Test. <p></p> <p></p>England take on India in the second Test at Lord's from Thursday.