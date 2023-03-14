Guy In Lift To The Bus Driver And Whoever I Meet, They Want A Hundred: Kohli On Meeting Huge Expectaions

Kohli scored his 28th Test century in the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad to end his three year wait for a Test hundred.

New Delhi: Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli ended his Test century drought with a scintillating 186 in the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. Kohli, who last scored a Test hundred against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019, was going through a massive slump before turning things around in the Asia Cup where he scored a century against Afghanistan. He then followed it up with ODI hundreds against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka before finally reaching his 28th Test hundred. Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli ended his Test century drought with a scintillating 186 in the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. Kohli, who last scored a Test hundred against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019, was going through a massive slump before turning things around in the Asia Cup where he scored a century against Afghanistan. He then followed it up with ODI hundreds against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka before finally reaching his 28th Test hundred.

After getting the monkey off his back in Ahmedabad, Kohli opened up on his century and said that everyone expects him to score a hundred in every game which often plays on his mind but motivates him to perform better.

"The moment you step out of the hotel, the guy outside to the guy in lift to the bus driver and whoever I meet, they want a hundred (smiles) so it does play in your mind but that is the challenge & beauty as it helps to go further".

Kohli also opened up on his lean phase where he struggled to get the three-figure mark and said he is someone who is not happy with 50s so not scoring a hundred was tough for him.

"Honestly, I've let the complications grow on me a bit because of my shortcomings. The desperation to get to the three-figure mark is something that can grow on you as a batsman. I let that happen to me to a certain extent. But a flip side to it is, I'm not a guy who is happy with 40-45. I take a lot of pride in performing for the team. It's not like when Virat Kohli should stand out. When I'm batting on 40, I know I can get a 150. That was eating me up a lot. Why am I not able to get that big score for the team? Because I took pride in the fact that when the team needed me, I stood up, scoring in difficult conditions. The fact that I wasn't able to do that, was bothering me," Kohli said in teraction with Rahul Dravid in a video posted by BCCI.