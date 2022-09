GUY-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women: Capt

GUY-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2022, Match 3, At Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

TOSS: The match toss between Guyana Amazon Warriors Women & Trinbago Knight Riders Women will take place at 12:00 AM IST

Start Time: 2nd Friday, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

GUY-W vs TKR-W My Dream11 Team

Stafanie Taylor, Jannillea Glasgow, Shamilia Connell, Sheneta Grimmond (c), Chedean Nation (vc), Caneisha Isaac, Karishma Ramharack, Kyshona Knight, Kaysia Schultz, Rashada Williams, Anisa Mohammed.

GUY-W vs TKR-W Probable XI

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women: Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Rachel Vincent, Rashada Williams, Zaida James.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women: Deandra Dottin (c), Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Caneisha Isaac, Lee-Ann Kirby, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Anisa Mohammed, Steffie Soogrim