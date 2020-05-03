India star Rohit Sharma has revealed that after making his international debut, the two fast bowlers he had difficulties tackling were Brett Lee and Dale Steyn. <p></p> <p></p>The Australian Lee, one of the greatest fast bowlers to have played the game, took 718 international wickets during his 13-year career before retiring. South African Steyn, another fast bowling great, has taken 699 wickets so far having retired from Test cricket. <p></p> <p></p>"When I came into the side (India), the fastest bowler in the world used to be Brett Lee. In my debut ODI series, I went to Ireland to face South Africa, and Dale Steyn was pretty quick then as well. When I started playing, I really liked Lee and Steyn, I had difficulties in facing them as well," Rohit told Mohammed Shami during an Instagram Live chat session. <p></p> <p></p>Among the current generation, Rohit picked out Kagiso Rabada of South Africa and Australian Josh Hazelwood as his top two bowlers. "From the current lot, Rabada is a good bowler, I really like Josh Hazelwood as well, he bowls with great discipline," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit is widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen of the current generation. He is the only batsman to have scored more than one double-century in ODIs - three so far. <p></p> <p></p>In fact, the 33-year-old also holds the record for the highest individual score - 264- in the format as well. <p></p> <p></p>While he insists all three of his marathon knocks are 'special', the maiden double century against Australia in 2013 is his favourite innings. <p></p> <p></p>"My first double century against Australia has to be my favourite innings, it was very special, my second double hundred, 264 against Sri Lanka is also a special inning for me, the third double century came on the day on my marriage anniversary, so all three innings are very special for me," he said.