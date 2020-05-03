India star Rohit Sharma has revealed that after making his international debut, the two fast bowlers he had difficulties tackling were Brett Lee and Dale Steyn.

The Australian Lee, one of the greatest fast bowlers to have played the game, took 718 international wickets during his 13-year career before retiring. South African Steyn, another fast bowling great, has taken 699 wickets so far having retired from Test cricket.

“When I came into the side (India), the fastest bowler in the world used to be Brett Lee. In my debut ODI series, I went to Ireland to face South Africa, and Dale Steyn was pretty quick then as well. When I started playing, I really liked Lee and Steyn, I had difficulties in facing them as well,” Rohit told Mohammed Shami during an Instagram Live chat session.

Among the current generation, Rohit picked out Kagiso Rabada of South Africa and Australian Josh Hazelwood as his top two bowlers. “From the current lot, Rabada is a good bowler, I really like Josh Hazelwood as well, he bowls with great discipline,” he said.

Rohit is widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen of the current generation. He is the only batsman to have scored more than one double-century in ODIs – three so far.

In fact, the 33-year-old also holds the record for the highest individual score – 264- in the format as well.

While he insists all three of his marathon knocks are ‘special’, the maiden double century against Australia in 2013 is his favourite innings.

“My first double century against Australia has to be my favourite innings, it was very special, my second double hundred, 264 against Sri Lanka is also a special inning for me, the third double century came on the day on my marriage anniversary, so all three innings are very special for me,” he said.