Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has admitted to have been a bit scared as he headed out for his first practice session in over five months. Kohli is currently in UAE where he will lead RCB in the upcoming season of IPL set to get underway from September 19,

The RCB players began their preparations from Saturday and Kohli said the session went better than he expected.

“(It went) much better than expected, to be honest. I was pretty scared. I hadn’t picked up a bat for five months, but yeah it came out better than I thought, to be honest,” Kohli was quoted as saying by RCB website.

Having trained during the lockdown helped Kohli react better. “I’ve trained quite a bit during the lockdown, so I’m feeling quite fit and that helps. Because the body is light and you react better, I feel like I have more time on the ball. That’s a big plus,” he said.

He continued, “Otherwise you come heavier into the season, the body isn’t moving as much, and it starts playing on mind, but yeah, as I said it went much better than I expected.”

RCB hit the nets on Saturday after having gone through their quarantine period – a mandatory requirement for anyone entering UAE in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

RCB spin trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem along with a few pacers also hit the ground running.

“The spinners looked pretty good for day one, they pitched the ball in consistent areas for long enough,” Kohli said. “Shahbaz was good, Washy (Washington) was very good, I saw Chahal bowl well too. The seamers went through their motions a little bit. All in all, a decent start to our camp.”

RCB have twice finished runners-up in 2009 and 2016 but yet to win the trophy despite boasting of star-studded batting lineup over the years.