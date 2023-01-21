Haldiram, Infosys Join 10 IPL teams Along With Many Others To Show Interest For WIPL Team: Report

JSW and GMR groups, co-owners of the Delhi Capitals have gone solo and submit their tenders separately.

New Delhi: Women's IPL is around the corner and more and more companies are showing interest in buying a team. More than 30 conglomerates from several other sectors including Information Technology (IT), food chains, cement industry have taken the Invitation to Tender (ITT) to buy franchise. Even though it is not necessary that all the companies will bid for a team, many companies are expecting to make big money. WIPL franchise auction will happen on January 25. Haldiram Group APL Apollo, Shriram Group, Nilgiri Group and AW Katkuri Group are few companies who will bid for the franchise as per a report in Cricbuzz. Along with these Chettinad Cement and JK Cement are also in the race of buying a franchise in the T20 League. Capri Global (Sharjah Warriors in ILT20) and the Adani Group (Gulf Giants in the ILT20) too have bought the ITT. JSW and GMR groups, co-owners of the Delhi Capitals have gone solo and submit their tenders separately. JSW bought the team in SA20 (Pretoria Capitals) and GMR went ahead with buying a team in the ILT20 (Dubai Capitals). After a whopping Rs 951 crore media rights deal, the salary cap for franchises is set to be INR 12 crore, which will be increased by Rs 1.5 crore every year and will be at INR 18 crore in 2027. The WIPL will allow five overseas players in the playing XI, out of which one must be from an Associate nation. The base prices for uncapped players are set at Rs 10 and 20 Lakh, and for the capped players, it will be in the range from Rs 30 Lakh, 40 Lakh to 50 Lakh.