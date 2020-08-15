Dream11 Prediction

HAM vs SUR English County Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Hampshire vs Surrey at Arundel Castle CC at 3:30 PM IST Saturday, August 15:

The Bob Willis Trophy will be the 121st season of first-class cricket in England and Wales. It will be a one-off first-class tournament that is separate from the County Championship, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom.

Toss: The toss between Hampshire vs Surrey will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Arundel Castle

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Jamie Smith

Batsmen Joe Weatherley (VC), Mark Stoneman, Sam Northeast

All-Rounders Ian Holland, Scott Borthwick (C), Rikki Clarke, Felix Organ

Bowlers Daniel Moriarty, Amar Virdi, Mason Crane

SQUADS

Hampshire: Joe Weatherley, Felix Organ, Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast (C), Ian Holland, Lewis McManus (WK), Harry Came, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane, Tom Scriven, James Fuller, Scott Currie.

Surrey: Mark Stoneman (C), Ryan Patel, Scott Borthwick, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith (WK), Laurie Evans, Rikki Clarke, Daniel Moriarty, Morne Morkel, Amar Virdi, Gus Atkinson, Matt Dunn.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HAM Dream11 Team/ SUR Dream11 Team/ Hampshire Dream11 Team/ Surrey Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.