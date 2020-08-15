<h2>Dream11 Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>HAM vs SUR English County Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Hampshire vs Surrey at Arundel Castle CC at 3:30 PM IST Saturday, August 15:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The Bob Willis Trophy will be the 121st season of first-class cricket in England and Wales. It will be a one-off first-class tournament that is separate from the County Championship, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Toss: </strong>The toss between <strong>Hampshire vs Surrey</strong> will take place at 3:00 PM (IST). <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: </strong>3:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: Arundel Castle</strong> <p></p><h2>My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Keeper</strong> Jamie Smith <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batsmen</strong> <strong>Joe Weatherley (VC)</strong>, Mark Stoneman, Sam Northeast <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders</strong> Ian Holland, <strong>Scott Borthwick (C)</strong>, Rikki Clarke, Felix Organ <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers</strong> Daniel Moriarty, Amar Virdi, Mason Crane <p></p><h2>SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Hampshire:</strong> Joe Weatherley, Felix Organ, Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast (C), Ian Holland, Lewis McManus (WK), Harry Came, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane, Tom Scriven, James Fuller, Scott Currie. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Surrey:</strong> Mark Stoneman (C), Ryan Patel, Scott Borthwick, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith (WK), Laurie Evans, Rikki Clarke, Daniel Moriarty, Morne Morkel, Amar Virdi, Gus Atkinson, Matt Dunn. <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ HAM Dream11 Team/ SUR Dream11 Team/ <strong>Hampshire</strong> Dream11 Team/ <strong>Surrey</strong> Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>