HAM vs SUR Dream11 Tips, Hints And Predictions: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s English T20 Blast 2020 Match Between Hampshire And Surrey at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, September 18, 6:30 PM IST Friday

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Predictions South Group Match for Vitality T20 Blast Match at the The Rose Bowl in Southampton: The two teams are at the two extreme ends of the South Group points table. While Hampshire, who have managed to win just one out of eight matches so far, are languishing at the bottom, Surrey are at the top with five wins from eight matches so far.

Hampshire’s only victory so far in the tournament came against Essex on September 1 when they won by five wickets. Surrey’s only defeat came on September 1, against Kent.

The 18 participating teams in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 have been segregated into three groups North Group, Central Group and South Group. The tournament will be played from August 27 to October 3. The two semis and the final will take place on October 3 – all at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips.

HAM vs SUR TOSS TIME: 6:00 PM IST

HAM vs SUR Match Starts At: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

HAM vs SUR My Dream11 Team

Will Jacks (captain), James Vince (vice-captain), Scott Borthwick, Jamie Smith, Hashim Amla, Reece Topley, Sam Northeast, Ian Holland, Daniel Moriarty, Mason Crane, Chris Wood

Hampshire vs Surrey Full Squads

Surrey: Rory Burns (captain), Ben Foakes (wk), Amar Virdi, Ryan Patel, Matt Dunn, Scott Borthwick, Mark Stoneman, Laurie Evans, Gareth Batty, Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley

Hampshire: James Vince (captain), Lewis McManus (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Felix Organ, Ajeet Dale, Scott Currie, Calvin Harrison, Bradley Wheal, Tom Alsop, George Munsey, Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane

