Pakistan will miss hosting India in the 2023 Asia Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared that Indian cricket team will not travel to the country for the continental tournament.

Though of Asia Cup is not officially declared and the decision has postponed until March, but it has been confirmed that India will not be travelling to the neighboring country. In response to BCCI's decision, Ramiz Raja, former Pakistan Cricket Board's president, threatened to withdraw from the ODI World Cup which will be hosted by India.

However, reports claimed that Pakistan is likely to not host the tournament, bit would retain the hosting rights for it, with UAE emerging as one of the alternate venues.

Many former cricketers have voiced their support for Raja and urged Pakistan to boycott ODI World Cup. Former Pakistan Batter Kamran Akmal shares the same view. On the Nadir Ali podcast, Kamran stated that Pakistan should not travel to India if the Rohit Sharma-led side withdraws from the Asia Cup.

"Pakistan should definitely play the Asia Cup, even if it is played in the UAE. But see, if Indians don't want to come to Pakistan, we should also not play the World Cup match against them. We should not go for the World Cup. While the decision lies in the hands of the ICC and the PCB, we also have some respect (Hamaari bhi KOI respect hai), and we have also been world champions. The issue isn't between the two boards, it is in the hands of the two governments," he said.