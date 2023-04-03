Hame Toh Chal Kar Jana Padta Hai: Shubman Gill Gives Hilarious Reply After Fan's 20,000 Rs Premium IPL 2023 Ticket

Gujarat Titans' star opener Shubman Gill reacted to a viral video in which a fan shows his Rs 20000 premium ticket to the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The defending champions, GT defeated CSK in the opening match by wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In the viral video, the fan records a vlog of his day at Narendra Modi Stadium. He sat in a buggy on his way to the stadium and then in the deluxe suite at the stadium. Shubman Gill came across the video on Instagram and commented on it by writing "Sahi hai bhai. Hame toh chal kar jana padta hai(laughing emoji)."

Both the video and Shubman Gill's reaction have taken over the internet and are going viral on Instagram at a rapid pace. Shubman Gill will return to action against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Both teams will clash against each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

CSK vs LSG

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super King will return to action as they host KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk Stadium. CSK lost their opening match against defending champions, Gujarat Giants. On the other hand, LSG earned a massive 50 runs victory over DC in their opening match.

The stakes and atmosphere are always on top when Dhoni is playing at Chepauk, he also loves the ground as his stats are highly impressive on the venue. Dhoni also has tremendous stats at the Chepauk ground. He has scored 1363 runs in 48 innings with an astonishing average of 43.97. He has 7 half-centuries at the venue and an impressive strike rate of 143.17.