'Happiest Sister' Sara Tendulkar Shares Heartfelt Post For Brother Arjun Tendulkar - See Picture

New Delhi: Left-arm pacer, son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar finally make his his debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Arjun was a part of Mumbai since three seasons and finally got an opportunity to play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, April 16. Arjun was given his debut cap by regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

Infact, Arjun's elder sister Sara Tendulkar, who was also cheering for her brother from the stands shared a heartfelt post for her brother. She posted an instagram story for her brother getting congratulated by his teammates on getting his debut cap and wrote, "Happiest Sister Today #24."