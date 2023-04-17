Advertisement

'Happiest Sister' Sara Tendulkar Shares Heartfelt Post For Brother Arjun Tendulkar - See Picture

Sara Tendulkar shared a heartfelt post for her brother Arjun Tendulkar after he made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians.

Updated: April 17, 2023 9:10 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Left-arm pacer, son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar finally make his his debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Arjun was a part of Mumbai since three seasons and finally got an opportunity to play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, April 16. Arjun was given his debut cap by regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

Infact, Arjun's elder sister Sara Tendulkar, who was also cheering for her brother from the stands shared a heartfelt post for her brother. She posted an instagram story for her brother getting congratulated by his teammates on getting his debut cap and wrote, "Happiest Sister Today #24."

replaced

 

Ishan Kishan hammered a half-century and Suryakumar Yadav roared back to form to negate a brilliant century by Venkatesh Iyer and help Mumbai Indians defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets and register their second win of the season.

Ishan Kishan smashed 58 off 25 balls, hitting five boundaries and as many sixes while Suryakumar smacked a 43 in a match in which he captained as Rohit Sharma missed the KKR innings because of a stomach bug but came in as an Impact Player to bat. Tilak Varma scored 30 off 25 balls as Mumbai Indians reached 186/5 to win the match with 14 balls remaining.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 185/6 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 104, Andre Russell 21 not out; Hrithik Shokeen 2-34, Piyush Chawla 1-19) lost to Mumbai Indians 186/5 in 17.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 58, Suryakumar Yadav 43, Tilak Varma 30; Sjuyash Sharma 2-27) by 5 wickets.

