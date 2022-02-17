New Delhi: Former South Africa captain and RCB middle order batter AB de Villiers celebrates his 38th birthday today. An entertainer in all three formats of the game, de Villiers has an incredible fan following among cricket fans. Former India captain Virat Kohli shares a great bond with him as the duo have been part of some memorable partnership over the years.

Kohli, in almost every interview, has showered praises on the master batter. Kohli, in his recent instagram story, wrote – “Happy birthday biscuit, lots of love to you always my brother.” The picture went viral in no time as fans joined the bandwagon of wishing the swashbuckling batter.

Kohli and de Villiers have shared the RCB dressing room for last 10 years. It will be the first instance since 2011 that the duo will not feature together. It is noteworthy that de Villiers in 2021 announced his retirement from all formats of the game leaving a great legacy behind in international and franchise cricket.

For the first time in a decade, RCB squad won’t feature the Ab de Villiers. Now that Kohli is has stepped down as the captain of the franchise, he will continue to serve the team as a batter.

De Villiers was complete nightmare for all sorts of players. His fastest 100 against in 31 deliveries against Windies or his match winning innings against the mighty Aussies at Perth, all were nothing short of masterclass. Be it playing quick-fire knocks or staying at the crease for long, De Villiers embraced all challenges across formats with absolute finesse and brilliance.