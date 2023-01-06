Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: 8 Unknown Facts About Legendary World Cup Winning Captain

New Delhi: Popularly nicknamed as ‘Haryana Hurricane’, is celebrating his 64th birthday on 6 January. Very well known for his pacey fast-medium bowling, aggressive batting, Kapil is an epitome of a classic all-rounding and a highly admirable leader.

He will always be commemorated as the captain who led Team India to lift the Cricket World Cup in 1983. Legendary captain Kapil is the first captain to win 1983 World Cup and an all-rounder who had a lethal outswing and an energetic action that took the ball away from every right-handed batsman he has faced.

Kapil Dev was the first player to do the all-rounder’s double of 100 wickets and 1000 runs just at the age of 21. He took Indian cricket to a new heights during his captaincy, among which is 1983’s World Cup trophy wherein they defeated two-time champions West Indies in the finals.

Here are 4 unknown facts about Kapil Dev:

1st Indian captain to win WC

Kapil Dev is the first Indian captain to win the World Cup. He led the side to the title triumph against West Indies at the Lords on June 25, 1983.

Finished his career as the leading wicket taker in Tests matches

Kapil Dev played his last Test against New Zealand on March 19-23, 1994 against New Zealand in Hamilton. He finished his career as the leading wicket taker in Test cricket at time. He has 434 wickets to his name from 131 Tests.

1st ODI centurion for India

On June 18, 1983 against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells, Kapil Dev became the first player to score a century in ODIs for India.

Held the record for scoring highest individual score in ODI WC

Kapil Dev’s maiden ODI century also created a world record at that time. He became the highest individual scorer in ODI World Cup with his unbeaten 175-run innings against Zimbabwe on June 18, 1983.

Finished his career as most capped Test player for India

Kapil Dev played a total of 131 Test matches for India. He finished his career as the most capped Test player for India.

First bowler to take 200 ODI wicket

Kapil Dev is the first bowler in ODI history to take 200 wickets.

Best bowling figures by a captain (9/83)

Kapil dismissed nine West Indies batters for 83 runs in the second innings of Ahmedabad Test in November 1983. The spell gives him the record of best figures in an innings by a captain.

Only cricketer with 4000 Test runs and 400 wickets

Kapil Dev is the only all-rounder in Test cricket history till date who has scored more than 4000 Test runs and has 400 wickets to his name.