Kapil Dev, hands down India’s best allrounder who led the country to its maiden Cricket World Cup glory, turned 61 Monday. The former India captain, who once set the record for the most Test wickets in the world with 434 scalps, on the occasion looked back at his playing career and relived that fateful day in Lord’s June 25, 1983, when he famously held the Prudential World Cup Trophy helping India realise a dream.

“You naturally feel proud of the fact when people have no expectation of the result but you’ve used the opportunity to deliver the best. For us, the winning of World Cup in 1983 was just that. We played out of sheer passion, and I think in any journey the difficult part comes when expectation arises,” Kapil told IANS.

What better way to commemorate Kapil’s contribution to Indian cricket than a biopic celebrating its biggest moment. The Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83 The Movie is all set to hit the theatres on April 2020 and the former India allrounder is eagerly awaiting how his and his team’s journey is presented on the big screen.

“All of us have shared our side of the story and the kind of memory we have. Now it is up to Kabir (Khan) how he weaves the story around it. I am sure the way I look at the story of the 1983 World Cup would be different from my other teammates. Now, I am curious to see how Kabir puts our story together. He is an expert in storytelling,” he said.

“Although I am curious to watch the film, I have no expectation of how the film will be appreciated or the kind of feedback it will get.”

Ranveer plays the role of Kapil, while the actor’s wife Deepika Padukone will appear as Romi Dev, Kapil’s wife. Few months ago, the actor stunned everyone with his uncanny resemblance of Kapil when the first look of the film was released. And on Monday, Ranveer made the day even more special for Kapil wishing him on Instagram and sharing a splendid photo of the two.

“Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way. You made us proud. Now it’s our turn…,” his caption read.

At the resemblance, Kapil said: “I was surprised! At one glimpse, from a distance, there is an uncanny similarity. Of course in close-up, one can understand that it is Ranveer Singh and not me! But I have to say the makeup artiste has done a great job. I appreciate that. I sat with Ranveer and we had long chat. We are very different people.”