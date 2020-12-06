Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer: Interesting Facts Related to His Life And Career

Team India batsman Shreyas Iyer turned 26 on Tuesday. The stylish batsman is currently in Australia for the full-fledged tour as the ODI series has already completed, Team India is currently locking horns with the hosts in the T20I series and then will play a four-match Test series. Iyer has been a mainstay in India’s limited-overs set-up from the past couple of years as he has cemented his spot at the no 4 position in the batting order.

Iyer came into limelight through Indian Premier League when he was bought for INR 2.6 Crore by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2015 season. He lived up to the hype in his debut season and slammed 439 runs in 14 matches after that Delhi continue to back him as he was appointed the captain of the franchise in mid-season 2018.

In 21 ODIs, Iyer has scored 807 runs at an average of 44.83, while in T20Is he has slammed 417 in 20 innings. The 26-year-old is yet to make his Test debut, but that might change soon as he is part of India’s squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will start from December 17.

Here are some interesting facts related to Shreyas Iyer’s life and career:

1. Shreyas Iyer has scored the fourth fastest century by an Indian in T20 cricket. The stylish batsman reached his century off 37 balls against Sikkim in a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy match.

2. The 26-year-old was awarded the IPL Emerging Player of the Season in 2015 while playing for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

3. Shreyas Iyer is famous for his magic tricks in Team India’s camp as he displayed his talent on social media platforms too.

4. There is a documentary based on Iyer’s junior and age-group cricket journey titled ‘Shreyas Iyer Documentary – A Father’s Dream’ directed by cricket writer Aayush Puthran.

5. He is the first Delhi Capitals’ skipper to lead the franchise to IPL finals. The Delhi-based franchise reached the final of IPL 2020, where they suffered heartbreak defeat against Mumbai.

6. Iyer was the highest-run scored in 2015-2016 Ranji trophy season with 930 runs in 13 innings at an average of 71 which included 3 hundreds and 4 fifties with a top score of 200.

7. During his initial days of playing cricket, Iyer was referred as young Viru’ drawing a comparison to the legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

8. Iyer also represented the Trent Bridge Cricket Team during a trip of the U.K. in 2014. He showcased his talent their and slammed 297 runs in 3 matches at an average of 99 with a top score of 171 which was a new team record.

9. Iyer made his international debut in 2017 against New Zealand in a T20I match, where he didn’t get the chance to bat.

10. Iyer scored his only international century in ODI match against New Zealand during 2020 tour. Unfortunately, India lost the match after Ross Taylor heroics with bat.