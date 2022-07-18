Happy Birthday Smriti Mandhana: Best Instagram Pics Of Mandhana That Shows She Is A Real Diva

New Delhi: Star India opener Smriti Mandhana is celebrating her 26th birthday today. Mandhana is one of the most popular women cricketers of the modern era. Mandhana attracted the eyeballs when she scored a brilliant 224 of 150 balls against the Gujarat side in 2013 thus becoming the first Indian woman to score a double hundred in One day game.

She made her international debut in 2014, against England as an 18-year-old and scored a half-century in the second inning to lead India to a win.

Mandhana so far has represented India in 4 Tests, 74 ODIs and 87 T20Is, scoring over 5000 runs across formats. Mandhana is also the youngest woman to lead the Indian T20 team at the age of 22. Currently, she serves as the vice-captain of the team. Mandhana is also the third fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs in T20I cricket. She achieved the milestone in just 49 innings.

She is among the few Indians who also play in the Big Bash League. Mandhana also holds the record of the fastest half-century by a women Indian cricketer. She scored 50 off 24 balls against New Zealand.

Mandhana has also won women’s cricketer of the year twice, in 2018 and 2021. She was also bestowed with the Arjuna Award in 2019.