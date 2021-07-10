New Delhi: Hailed as the original ‘little master’, former India legend Sunil Gavaskar turned 72 on Saturday. There was no surprise as the cricketing fraternity took time out to wish the 1983 World Cup winner. From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman, they all wished the cricketer-turned-commentator and hoped he stays healthy.

The BCCI listed a few of Gavaskar’s achievements and wrote on Twitter, “1983 World Cup-winner, 233 international games, 13,214 international runs, First batsman to register 10,000 runs in Tests. Here’s wishing Sunil Gavaskar – former #TeamIndia captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game – a very happy birthday.”

1983 World Cup-winner 🏆 233 international games 👌 13,214 international runs 💪 First batsman to register 10,000 runs in Tests 🔝 Here’s wishing Sunil Gavaskar – former #TeamIndia captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game – a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/8tQeMlCbSn BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2021

Happy Birthday Gavaskar Sir. Wishing you a year full of good health and happiness. pic.twitter.com/LMyzkbOrDT Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2021

Chal Phut. This is what the great #SunilGavaskar said to bowlers trying their best to get him out. Happy Birthday to the legend, Sunny Bhai. Aise hi fodte rahiye 🙂 pic.twitter.com/6H54N9wunF Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2021

Many more happy returns of the day to my childhood hero and inspiration, Sunil Gavaskar. He instilled courage and belief in many young Indian batsmen to face the best bowlers in the world fearlessly. Have a great day and year ahead, Sunny Bhai ! pic.twitter.com/QqfWTHYR90 VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2021

Happy birthday sir #SunilGavaskar wish you great health and happiness 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/qycTX199Ww Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021

The former India opener played 125 Tests for India, amassing 10,122 runs along with 34 centuries. He also represented the country in the ODI format, playing 108 matches.