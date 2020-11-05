Run-Machine. Chasemaster. Virat Kohli, who is celebrating his 32nd birthday today, has been bestowed with several sobriquets for his insatiable desire to score runs. He’s widely regarded as the finest batsmen to have played the game with few of his peers terming as the best-ever across formats. His ability to switch his game according to the format, without much muss, is almost surreal. No wonder he is one of the biggest draws in international cricket.

Let’s take a look at the records held by the India captain

#Kohli holds the record for the most Test double-centuries by an Indian – 7 so far. He’s also the first Test captain to have recorded six double-tons too.

#He’s the fastest Indian to have scored 25 centuries in Test cricket.

#In 2019, he became the first batsman to score 20,000 runs in a single decade.

#In 2016, he scored 973 runs during IPL – the most ever in a single edition of the T20 league’s history

#At the 2019 ODI World Cup, he became the first captain to have scored five straight half-centuries at the showpiece event. Overall, he’s the second ever to do so after his contemporary Australian Steven Smith.

#He’s the most successful Test captain in Indian cricket history with 33 wins to his name.

#Kohli is the quickest ever to have scored 8,000 runs (175 innings), 9,000 runs (194 innings), 10,000 runs (205 innings) and 11,000 runs (222 innings) in ODI history.

#He’s the first batsman to have scored three straight centuries against two different opponents – against Sri Lanka and West Indies.

#He continues to be the only batsman to have scored over 300 runs in a bilateral series six times.

#He has scored 26 centuries in ODI chases which is the most ever in the format.