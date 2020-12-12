Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: India’s Biggest Match-Winner Turns 39

India’s twin World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh turned 39 on Saturday. The flamboyant cricketer of his time is one of the biggest-match winners Indian team has ever produced. Yuvraj played a massive role in India’s triumph in 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI WC. In 2000, the southpaw made his international debut for India in the ICC Knockout match and he went to play for the country for almost 18 years.

Yuvraj is considered amongst one of the most selfless cricketers to ever play the game. The warrior played the 2011 World Cup while spitting blood from his mouth and won the tournament for the country after 28 years. He was named Man of the Tournament for scoring 362 runs in 9 games at an average of 90.50 with 1 hundred and four half-centuries. \The southpaw also picked 15 wickets in the mega tournament. After the World Cup, Yuvraj was diagnosed with Cancer, which he fought bravely and beat it.

The former cricketer also played a monumental role in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup victory. Yuvraj was in red-hot form with the bat throughout the tournament. In the group stage match, England’s Stuart Broad faced the wrath of Yuvraj’s power-hitting as the southpaw slammed 6-sixes in his over to hit the fastest fifty inT20I cricket off 12 balls.

The southpaw was also involved in India’s famous 2002 Natwest Series final against England. Yuvraj played a crucial knock off 69 runs and laid the foundation of victory with a 121-run stand alongside Mohammed Kaif (87*)

Yuvraj’s name is taken amongst the reputed players of world cricket. Representing the Indian team, Yuvraj scored 8701 runs in 304 ODIs, meanwhile, in T20Is he was amongst the best players of world cricket at his prime as he slammed 1,177 for the Men in Blue in 58 games.

Yuvraj played his international match on June 30, 2017, against West Indies. He announced his retirement from international cricket on June 10, 2019. After retiring from international cricket, Yuvraj has been playing franchise cricket leagues across the globe.