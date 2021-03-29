The leading current and former stars of Indian cricket team have extended their wishes on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The nation is celebrating the festival of colours today which marks the victory of good over evil and additionally, it also heralds the onset of spring after winter.

Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Krunal Pandya Shreyas Iyer were among those who took to Twitter greeting their fans. Batting legend VVS Laxman wrote, “May the auspicious occasion of Holi bring positive energy, hope and the optimism to achieve success. Spread the colours of love and joy on this happy occasion. Wishing all of you a very happy Holi.”

Legendary allrounder Yuvraj also advised everyone to stay safe amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the nation. “May the auspicious festival of Holi fill everyone’s life with the colors of love, success and new beginnings! Stay safe by celebrating from home with your loved ones! Happy Holi” he posted.

Peace, happiness and love to everyone celebrating 🥳 Please stay safe and have a happy Holi ❤️ Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 29, 2021

Love and warm wishes to everyone celebrating Holi today! Wishing everyone a fun, safe and joyous festival of colours. #HappyHoli Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 29, 2021

Indian cricketers will next be in action at the Indian Premier League which is slated to get underway from April 9 in Chennai when defending champions Mumbai Indians will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.