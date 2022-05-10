LSG vs GT, IPL 2022 – Match 57: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were shot out for 82 while chasing a modest total of 144 against Gujrata Titans (GT) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. On a wicket that was difficult to bat on, Lucknow would have fancied their chances of winning against Gujarat but failed to come up with the goods with the bat in hand as GT went on to win the match by a big margin of 62 runs.

Reacting to their loss, renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and said that LSG will be happy that it happened now and not in a knockout game.

“You will always get a game like this. #LSG will be happy this happened now and not in a knockout game,” tweeted Bhogle.

Praising GT for their thumping win, Bhogle was left impressed with the Hardik Pandya-led side as they officially became the first side to cement their place in the playoffs.

“Wow! #GujaratTitans..Just wow. That was some performance!” he further said on Twitter.

The win against LSG takes Gujarat Titans back to the top of the table with 9 wins out of the 12 matches they have played. LSG currenly find themselves in the second spot with 16 points and are more or less assured of a place in the playoffs as well.

The KL Rahul-led side would, however, look to win both their remaining matches against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders to make sure that they qualify as the second best side in the group stages if not at the top of the table.