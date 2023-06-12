Harbhajan Lashes Out At Dhoni's Fan For 'Worshipping' Former Skipper's Individual Performance At 2007 T20 WC

New Delhi: On September 24, 2007, India lifted the very first T20 World Cup trophy after defeating Pakistan in the final. Under Dhoni's captaincy, India won the T20 World Cup 2007, the ODI World Cup 2011, and the Champions Trophy. Dhoni has always given credit to his entire team for their victory, but few fans disagree that it was the team's collective efforts that helped the men in blue lift the trophy.

As Rohit Sharma led India team was defeated by Australia in the World Test Championship final at The Ovals in London on June 11, fans lashed out in frustration and blamed him for his team's selection and his current form in the game.

Many of them compared Rohit Sharma's captaincy with MS Dhoni's leadership. Recently a fan tweeted backing Dhoni and stated that he as a captain singlehandedly helped India win the T20 World Cup Final.

In a tweet Dhoni's fan wrote, "No coach , no mentor , young boy's , most of the senior player's denied to take part . never captianed any single match before . This guy defeated prime australia in semifinals and won a T20 World Cup in 48 day's after becoming captain".

Harbhajan Singh Lashed Out At MS Dhoni's Fan

Former Indian star bowler Harbhajan Singh, who was also a part of the 2007 World Cup squad, called him out and said that there were 10 more players in the team, and their contribution should also be appreciated.

In reply Harbhajan said, " Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from india.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when indian wins it's said captain won, it's a team sports . Win together lose together".