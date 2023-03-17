Indian Premier League by far is the best T20 league across the globe. The glamour, and lucrative offers make IPL the first-choice league for all cricket icons. No other league in the world see all international superstars under one roof. Apart from IPL, there are several other leagues like PSL, BBL, CPL, BPL, and SA20, as well but IPL stands out in every aspect.

Notably, Pakistan players are not allowed to play in the IPL due to the tension between the two arch-rivals. The Pakistan players did take part in the inaugural season of the IPL but were banned post the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was recently asked to pick the best league between IPL and BBL to which Azam sided with the Australian T20 league. Babar said the pitches in Australia are more challenging thus help the batters evolve more.

"IPL or Big Bash, which league do you like the most?", Babar was asked.

"The conditions over there in Australia are different. The pitches over there are really fast and you get to learn a lot. Whereas in IPL, you get the same Asian conditions," Babar said in response