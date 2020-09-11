India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has lodged a complaint with the Chennai police accusing a city-based businessman of cheating him to the tune of Rs 4 crore. Harbhajan was in the city recently as part of a Chennai Super Kings camp for the upcoming season of IPL that gets underway from September 19 in the UAE.

As per the complaint, the India offspinner has said he got introduced to the businessman G Mahesh through a common friend and he eventually loaned him the amount as a loan in 2015.

According to a report in The Times of India, every time Harbhajan asked Mahesh to repay the amount, he delayed and avoided.

Then on August 18, the businessman issued a cheque for Rs 25 lakh which bounced.

Harbhajan then approached the police lodging a formal complaint against the Mahesh.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has summoned Mahesh to appear for an inquiry.

Mahesh, on his part, has filed an anticipatory bail before the Madras High Court.

He admits to have received the amount from Harbhajan but claims he has repaid all the pending dues.

Harbhajan was to fly down to the UAE for the IPL but withdrew his name citing personal reasons. He thus became second CSK cricketers after Suresh Raina to pull out of the event.

The league will see CSK take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

All the matches are expected to be played inside empty venues with the players and other stakeholders being kept in a bio-secure bubble as part of measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

The matches will be played across three venues – Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

The BCCI last week announced the schedule for the league matches which end on November 3.

The dates for the playoffs will be announced at a later stage.

The final is though scheduled to be played on November 10.