India's veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Suryakumar Yadav is the most complete batsman after captain Virat Kohli and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma. This is a big statement from the Turbanator as Suryakumar Yadav has recently made his International debut.

SKY scored a fine fifty on his debut T20I innings against England and then went on to score 124 runs in three-match ODI series and thus was awarded the Player of the series. The right-hander has been able to hit the ground running as soon as he is coming to bat at the crease and looks comfortable from the get-go.

In fact, the 30-year old Yadav has the experience of 100 List A matches and the same has been palpable in the manner in which he plays. The right-hander has performed consistently in the domestic circuit while playing for Mumbai and has also done while playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Yadav is strong against the spinners and mostly hits the ball in the gaps. Furthermore, he takes calculated risks in his batting and always looks in control at the crease.

"I have followed Suryakumar Yadav for years now. When I was captaining the Mumbai Indians, he was a young boy and in today's time, after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he is the most complete player in terms of batting," Harbhajan said on Sports Tak.

"Over the years, I have seen him grow as a player. He is a phenomenal batsman, who can play fast bowling. He has plenty of time and in terms of playing spin, you will not find a better batsman in India in today's time. So, in my opinion, Suryakumar is a must whether it's World Cup squad, one-day squad, T20I, or Test squad," Harbhajan added.

Furthermore, Suryakumar Yadav scored a fine fifty in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka has been postponed to 28th July after Krunal Pandya tested positive for Covid-19.