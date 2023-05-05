Harbhajan Singh names 4 teams that will qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs - WATCH

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has named four teams that, according to him, will qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League's 2023 season is closer to fag end, and the competition to make the playoffs is heating up day by day. All ten teams are still in the running, and no team has yet earned a spot in the playoffs. The defending champion Gujarat Titans have the best chance of making it to the final four teams in the IPL 2023 points table with 12 points from nine games thus far, but Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are currently last in the standings and have won just three of their nine games thus far, are also still in the running.

But every game will be extremely important for every team. The team's chances of making the playoffs can be destroyed by even a single defeat. The former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has played for teams like the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders during his time, has named four teams that, in his opinion, are most likely to make the playoffs as the race for the playoffs heats up with each game.

According to the great bowler, Gujarat Titans, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, five time champions Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore will go to the semifinals. Surprisingly, he left out LSG and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals, who advanced to the final the previous season. LSG, which is now ranked No. 2 in the IPL 2023 points table, made it to the playoffs last season but lost to RCB in the semifinal match.

Speaking to the Star Sports show, Harbhajan said, "Jaha tak mujhe lagta hai, ek toh aapki GT jaur rahegi waha pe. Dusri jo team hai, waha par Chennai Super Kings jarur rahegi. Teesri team Mumbai Indians. Abhi vo bahut peeche hai par meri apni soch hai ki vo waha par rahegi. Aur RCB iss baar mujhe lagta hai pehle 4 mein dikhegi. RR mujhe lagta hai waha rahegi par in the end koi na koi aage nikal jayega. Mumbai Indians aage nikal jayegi. (As far as I think one will be GT. The second will definitely be the Chennai Super Kings. The third team is going to be MI. You might say that they are so low at present, but they will reach and the fourth will be RCB. I think RR will be on the verge, but in the end, somebody will leapfrog them. Mumbai Indians might overtake them.)